From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Much cooler temperatures have paid a visit to the Big Country and it looks like they may be with us for a while. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of showers and temps falling to around 48 degrees by late this afternoon. The winds will be out of the north at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers early with about a tenth to a quarter inch possible and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.