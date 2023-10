From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It is looking like we may see one more day of very warm temps for all of the Big Country before we see some true fall weather for the area. Into the weekend, it looks gorgeous and fall-like. For today, look for sunny skies and a very warm 93 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south southwest at 20-25 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest around 20 mph.