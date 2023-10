From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A weak cold front moving through the Big Country today will have very little impact on our weather pattern. In fact those afternoon highs will continue to warm through the weekend coming up. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up around 83 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the westy northwest at around 10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 58 degrees. The winds will stay light out of the north at around 5-10 mph.