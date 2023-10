From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After starting the month of October feeling more like a summer month, it now looks like things are beginning to balance out with cooler conditions area wide. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up around 84 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.