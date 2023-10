From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances will wrap up for the Big Country for today and as we head into the weekend, a much drier pattern looks to be in the works. Temps however will remain on the cooler side. For today, clearing skies and cooler with a high around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph through the day. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and cooler weather. The low will be 61 degrees and the winds will be from the north northeast at 5-10 mph.