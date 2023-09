From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It has been nice having rain chances into the forecast the last several days however, those rain chances will start to slim down as we go through the weekend. For today we will see a 80% chance of showers and a high of 84° the winds will be from the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. For tonight we will see those chances continuing at 80% with the overnight low down to around 69°. The winds will be from the east at around 10 mph.