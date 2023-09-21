From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The same basic weather pattern we have been following the last several days will continue for the Big Country however the long term forecast does show cooler and seasonal temps coming long term. For today, mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers with a high of 95 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and breezy at 15-20 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. The low will get to 74 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 10 mph.