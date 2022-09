From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It may not be till the weekend till we get a small bit of a break in the weather as a weak front will come through giving us closer to seasonal temps for most of the Big Country. In the meantime, it stays hot. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight though, we will see clear skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10 mph.