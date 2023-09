From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As the month of September gets close to wrapping up there continues to be not even a hint of fall like weather for the Big Country. We will continue to see warm & dry conditions area wide. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.