From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The cooler weather of the area we will experience today will be short-lived. Before the end of the week, we will be back to a summer heat wave pattern with those highs in the mid 100’s again. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 97 degrees. The winds will be light around 10 mph from the northeast. For tonight look for mostly clear skies and a low around 68 degrees. Winds will remain light from the northeast around 10 mph.