From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

What a surprise in the forecast as we will continue to talk about excessive heat for the Big Country. Unfortunately those afternoon highs will remain in the 100’s through the extended forecast. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 102 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph through the day. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.