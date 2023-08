From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The hot weather will continue for the Big Country and there looks to be no letup in sight as temps will rise to the mid 100’s through the rest of this week bringing extreme heat to the area. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 106 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.