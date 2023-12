From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Don’t expect any big changes to wrap up 2023 in the Big Country. We will stay on the mild side with afternoon highs in the 50’s & 60’s with sunshine expected at least through the weekend. For today, look for sunny skies and a high topping off around 60 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph through the day. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 34 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.