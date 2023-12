From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Sunny & mild weather will continue for the area giving a feeling of missing out on winter and feeling more like early spring in the Big Country. Not until the weekend do we look for a new cold front. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 68 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph out of the west southwest. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 41 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast and light at 5 mph.