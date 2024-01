From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Slowly but surely is the best way to describe our warming trend for the Big Country over the next several days. Those temps will finally get above freezing as we head into your Wednesday. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 29 degrees. The winds will remain light all afternoon from the north at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 16 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.