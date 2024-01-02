From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Well if you are looking for evidence in our weather pattern going through changes look no further than today’s forecast as rain chances will return and we will see cooler temps for all the Big Country. For today, a 70% chance of showers and a high around 47 degrees. The winds will remain light through the day at 5 mph out of the east. For tonight, a 20% chance of rain early otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5 mph.