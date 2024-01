From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you have any outdoor activity or work that needs to be done, you may want to make sure it gets completed, at least before Friday when we will look for a rush of arctic air invades the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 52 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 25-30 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 34 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at around 10-15 mph.