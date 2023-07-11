From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Summer like weather is definitely in the forecast and unfortunately it will extend even in thru the weekend where readings will approach the 100’s as we make our way thru Saturday. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 101 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.