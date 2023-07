From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The next couple of days will prove to be very warm for the Big Country so if you work or play outdoors you will need to be careful as dangerous heat levels will pose problems for the area. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 108 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south south at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.