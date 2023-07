From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Not sure it can be worded any different, but for the next several days across the Big Country, we will see a hot weather pattern continuing and that means heat advisories & warnings. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 104 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph through the day. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-20 mph.