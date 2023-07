From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Fourth of July 2023 should go down in the books as a seasonal one as afternoon highs look to be right on target for where we need to be for this time of year with just basic summertime heat. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph and remain breezy. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.