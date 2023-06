From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Dangerous heat levels are continuing to occur across the Big Country of Texas and that means you need to use extreme cautions while working or playing outdoors. For today we will see sunny skies and a high around 106 degrees. The winds will pick up at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, you will see mostly clear skies and a low around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and strong at 15-25 with gusts to 35 mph.