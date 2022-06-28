From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We should be looking at seasonal weather at least for a couple of days before we make a return back to summer and hot like weather for all of the Big Country. Just in time for july 4th. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies, a 20% chance of showers and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph out of the southeast.