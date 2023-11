From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances will all but disappear before returning for the weekend. In the meantime, we will see more mild conditions with warmer temperature readings as we progress the rest of the week. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 66 degrees. The winds will remain on the calm side throughout the entire afternoon. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 48 degrees. The winds will remain light out of the south at around 5 mph.