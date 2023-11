From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A cold front has rolled through the Big Country and we are looking for very cool temperatures however as far as precipitation goes, it will remain dry over most of west Texas. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 59 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the north at 15-20 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 35 degrees. The winds will settle at 5-15 mph out of the north.