From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern for the extended period will continue to remain very flat and that’s a good thing if you like mild & seasonal conditions. Temps will remain consistent at least thru the weekend. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and as high around 60 degrees. The winds will be light from the south southwest 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 40 degrees. The winds will be light from the south at 5 mph.