From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The unusually warm weather will continue for us through the next couple of days as afternoon highs will reach the 80’s in most of the Big Country making for unusual fall-like conditions. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up around 89 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 10-15 mph from the southwest. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 15-25 mph.