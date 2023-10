From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our pattern of warmer weather for the first part of October will continue for the area as we will continue to see temp rise the rest of the week before a cool down takes place by Friday afternoon. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 84 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.