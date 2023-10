From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Beautiful weather will continue but very quickly our conditions will turn to much warmer as we go toward the end of the week as highs will rise into the 90’s by the weekend. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-20 mph.