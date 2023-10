From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

On this Halloween 2023 we are looking for our weather pattern to moderate but still remain on the cool side over the next several days. However temps by the weekend are expected to be back in the 70’s. For today…look for sunny & clear skies and a high of 56 degrees. The winds will be light from the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight…look for clear skies and a low around 29 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.