From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Some exciting and definite changes to finally look forward to in our weather pattern and those changes include good rainfall potential for all of the big Country and cooler temps. For today, we will see partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers late. The high will be 90 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy and a 50% chance of showers. The low will be 71 and the winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 mph.