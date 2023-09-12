From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The rainy pattern will continue for the Big Country before it becomes drier headed for the weekend. In the meantime look for good rain chances through at least on Friday continuing. For today, a 60% chance of showers with rainfall of 1/10-¼ inch possible. The high will be 75 degrees and winds will be light at 5-10 from the northeast. For tonight, a 70% chance of showers with ¼-½ inch rainfall possible. The low will drop to 65 degrees and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.