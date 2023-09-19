From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather pattern for the next several days looks to remain unchanged with warm temps, drier air and only slight rain chances. Look for afternoon highs to increase. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a very warm 92 degrees and a 20% chance of showers. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph and breezy. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies, a 20% chance of showers and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will pick up at 15-20 mph out of the south.