From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A fairly consistent weather pattern that will see temps in the low 90’s for the next several days will play out. It will also remain very dry through the forecast period with limited rain chances. For today, sunny skies and a high up around 90 degrees. The winds will remain light at around 5 mph through the day. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 67 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 5-10 mph.