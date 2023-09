From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It appears that more hot weather is in store for all of the Big Country as the high pressure ridge controlling our weather pattern all summer long continues to be the main force in our forecast. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 104 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies a 20% chance of showers and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.