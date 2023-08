From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Just when you may have gotten used to the slightly cooler weather for the Big Country, those scorching temps will make a return for the area bringing with them heat warnings & advisories. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 103 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the south southeast. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low of 80 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the south.