From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Hot weather continues for the Big Country as the high pressure that has controlled our pattern for basically all summer continues to exercise its grip on west Texas. For today, look for sunny skies and a high temperature of 101 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.