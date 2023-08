From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The good news is that over the next several days the dominant hot weather high will shift west. The bad news is we will continue with hot and dry weather for all of the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and hot temps with a high around 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.