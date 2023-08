From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will see one more day below the 100’s and then as we head through the rest of the forecast period, we will see those readings soar into the triple digits and keep it dry in the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be out north at around 5-15 mph through the day. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 72 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at 10 mph.