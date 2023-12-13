From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have been waiting for quite awhile here in the Big Country for good rain chances and now it looks like the next few days will provide ample opportunity to get some much needed moisture. For today, look for cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers with a high up around 55 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the southeast at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, look for cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers and a low around 43 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.