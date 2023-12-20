From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures leading up to Christmas will not change much. In fact those readings will stay pretty much in the 60’s. What will change is chances of rainfall on the increase area wide. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a high around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and strong at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.