From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Things continue to look good as we close out 2023 and ring in the new year of 2024 by the weekend. Those highs will go from the 50’s all the way into the 60’s by the time we get to Saturday afternoon. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight look for clear skies and a low around 32 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.