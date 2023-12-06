From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are moving forward in the first full week of the month of December and if its cold winter type weather you want, it is just not in the cards. We will remain mild and warm through the rest of this week. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and strong at 5-15 with gusts to 20 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will remain strong at 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph from the south.