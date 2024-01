From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another day of warm weather that will also feature windy conditions for all of the Big Country. You can expect those warm temps to continue at least in thru tomorrow before our arctic blast. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 66 degrees. The winds will be from the west southwest at 15-25 with gusts to 35 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.