From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Finally it looks like we may see those temperatures climb above the freezing mark for late this afternoon. Readings will get into the 50’s as a southwesterly flow returns to the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 55 degrees. The winds will be strong at 20-25 with gusts to 35 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 37 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 20-25 with gusts to 30 mph.