From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a day with cool temps and rain chances through the Big Country, for Wednesday we will start to dry out and look for cool temps to remain at least through the rest of this week to come. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 55 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the north northwest. For tonight expect mostly clear skies and a low around 36 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast and light at 5 mph.