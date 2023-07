From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our summer-like weather will definitely wear its welcome across the Big Country as very warm temps are expected to continue at least thru the weekend. Make sure you stay hydrated. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 103 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph from the south. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and strong at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph.