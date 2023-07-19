From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Another hot afternoon is coming for the Big Country today as those readings will rise into the mid 100’s. You will need to exercise caution with these hot summertime temps for the area. For today, look for sunny skies and a very hot afternoon at 105 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.