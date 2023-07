From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The 100’s have been a big part of the forecast for several days now and it looks like that pattern will not change going forward. More hot temps and advisories & warnings is what we can expect. For today, look for sunny skies and a high around 103 degrees. The winds will be out of the south winds at 10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10 mph.