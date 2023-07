From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Dog Days of Summer are here and if you think it’s warm now, wait till the weekend when those readings are supposed to soar past the 100’s and bring the Big Country more summer like weather. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 97 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and breezy at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph and remain breezy.